Cocaine worth crores of rupees seized in Ramban

Ramban: Two Punjab residents were arrested after 30 kg of narcotic (Cocaine) was recovered from their car at Railway Chowk Banihal on Srinagar Jammu National Highway.

Talking to reporters Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohita Sharma said on specific information a special Naka was put in place at Railway Chowk Banihal. A vehicle bearing registration HR2W-4925 coming from Kashmir towards Jammu was intercepted at Railway Chowk Banihal from which 30 kgs cocaine-like substance having an approximate value of Rs 300 crores in the international black market was recovered and two persons were apprehended.

A case FIR number 242 of 2023 under sections 8/21/22/29 NDPS stands registered at Police Station Banihal and an investigation is set into motion.