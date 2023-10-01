Cocaine worth crores of rupees seized in Ramban

Ramban: Two Punjab residents were arrested after 30 kg of narcotic (Cocaine) was recovered from their car at Railway Chowk Banihal on Srinagar Jammu National Highway.
Talking to reporters Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohita Sharma said on specific information a special Naka was put in place at Railway Chowk Banihal. A vehicle bearing registration HR2W-4925 coming from Kashmir towards Jammu was intercepted at Railway Chowk Banihal from which 30 kgs cocaine-like substance having an approximate value of Rs 300 crores in the international black market was recovered and two persons were apprehended.
A case FIR number 242 of 2023 under sections 8/21/22/29 NDPS stands registered at Police Station Banihal and an investigation is set into motion.
SSP said prima facie the case looks like having cross border ramifications and a terror angle to it for which teams have been sent to probe further linkages.
SSP said a total of 104 cases (under the NDPS Act) have been registered since 2022 in which 2500 kg poppy straw, 10 kg Charas, 200 grams heroin and 200 tablets have been recovered in district Ramban.
SSP further said 158 accused have been arrested and three detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in NDPS Act.
SHO, Banihal, Mohammad Afzal Wani identified the arrested smugglers as Sarabjeet Singh of Jhalandhar and Honey Basra of Phagwara in Punjab.
SDPO, Banihal, Ajay Jamwal, ASP, Ramban, Gaurav Mahajan remained present during the media briefing.
He said the successful recovery resulted in the busting of a narco-terror module.