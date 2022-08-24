Commissioner Secretary Forest reviews developmental works in Ramban

The Mentor Secretary appreciated the PRIs and District Administration for organizing various activities regarding Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsav leading up to the 76th Independence day and completion of 75 year.

The meeting started with a powerpoint presentation flagging the issue of Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin, the Mentor Secretary issued directions to the Deputy Commissioner to immediately convene a meeting of all stakeholder departments with the PRIs to strategize the issues of solid and liquid waste management.

He asked the DC to formulate a plan under SBM that shall coninse birthday of Mahatma Gandhi Ji on 2nd of October.

Highlighting various developmental issues of public importance, the Chairperson in her address raised the issues of compensation for crops, houses and other damages caused due to recent incessant rains and flash floods in the district.

Discussing issues regarding short working periods, especially in hilly areas, Dr. Shan stressed the concern to expedite the allotment and execution of works approved under ADF, JJM and other schemes ensuring their completion before the start of winter season.