Commissioner Secretary Forest reviews developmental works in Ramban

Ramban: Commissioner Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Sanjeev Verma, who is also the Mentor Secretary to district Ramban, today conducted an extensive tour of Ramban and took a comprehensive review of overall developmental activities being carried out in the district.
Chairperson, District Development Council, Dr Shamshad Shan, DDC Councillors, BDC Chairpersons and PRIs attended the meeting with the Commissioner Secretary besides reviewing progress made by the different departments under the different flagship programmes and execution of construction works sanctioned under Area Development Funds DDC, BDC and PRIs for fiscal 2022-23.
Deputy Commissioner, Mussarat Islam, ADDC Rajinder Sharma, ADC, Harbans Lal, CPO, Dr. Kasturi Lal, DFOs, Executive Engineers of PWD (R&B), JPDCL, PMGSY, and other senior officers attended the meeting.
The Mentor Secretary appreciated the PRIs and District Administration for organizing various activities regarding Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsav leading up to the 76th Independence day and completion of 75 year.
The meeting started with a powerpoint presentation flagging the issue of Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin, the Mentor Secretary issued directions to the Deputy Commissioner to immediately convene a meeting of all stakeholder departments with the PRIs to strategize the issues of solid and liquid waste management.
He asked the DC to formulate a plan under SBM that shall coninse birthday of Mahatma Gandhi Ji on 2nd of October.
Highlighting various developmental issues of public importance, the Chairperson in her address raised the issues of compensation for crops, houses and other damages caused due to recent incessant rains and flash floods in the district.
Discussing issues regarding short working periods, especially in hilly areas, Dr. Shan stressed the concern to expedite the allotment and execution of works approved under ADF, JJM and other schemes ensuring their completion before the start of winter season.
While discussing the issues highlighted by the PRIs, the Mentor Secretary directed the DFOs to allow activities in forest areas covered under the development of the Eco-Tourism programme. He also directed them to propose 100 Amrit Srover under CAMPA to develop water ponds in the district.
Responding to the demand of the Chairperson, the Commissioner Secretary directed the district administration to submit a detailed assessment of all damages caused by rains so that necessary action can be taken in this regard. The Mentor Secretary also took a comprehensive review of progress on developmental projects taken up under PMGSY, Jal Shakti Department under Jal Jeevan Mission, MGNREGA, PMAY-G, AWAS Plus, AMRIT ASROVER, B2V3, 14th FC, SBM-G by the RDD and City & Town scheme of PWD sectors.