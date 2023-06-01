Commissioner State Taxes J&K calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar: Commissioner State Taxes, J&K, Rashmi Singh called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Thursday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Additional Commissioner State Taxes Kashmir Shakeel Maqbool accompanied her.

Singh apprised the LG that the State Taxes Department of J&K had been awarded SKOCH Award 2023 in Finance Silver category for its successful implementation of GST and record growth exhibited in the last financial year with innovative strategies combining both regulatory and promotive measures.

She apprised the LG of the initiatives of the department to increase taxpayer awareness, including seminars, workshops, and outreach programmes to educate taxpayers about their rights and responsibilities under the umbrella of its Kartavya programme.