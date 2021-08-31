Committed to Ladakh’s border area development: Army

Srinagar: Army’s Fire and Fury Corps Tuesday said that it was committed to partnering with the people of Ladakh in the development of border areas. A statement of the Army issued here said that employing its engineer resources, the Army constructed a 30 km track on the Ladakh Range at an altitude of 18,600 feet in Ladakh region.

It said that the track would serve as an alternative to the road across Chang La and enhance defence preparedness in eastern Ladakh while connecting isolated villages to Leh.

The statement said that this track was planned and constructed by the Engineer Regiments of Fire and Fury Corps and follows a shorter alignment than the existing road to Tangtse, which traverses the formidable Chang La and would result in considerable reduction in travel time across Ladakh range.