Complete peace, revenue increase Government’s main priorities: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has stated that his administration has prioritized the “establishment of complete peace” in J&K and increase in revenue generation as major tasks to be accomplished.

He made this statement in an interview with the BBC Hindi, while responding to a query as to what were those one or two major targets, which he (LG), himself, felt that either they could not be achieved so far during his tenure of two years or so or they still required some more efforts to get fully accomplished.

“If I’ve to look upon things from that angle then I will say – for me an important area of concern has been as to how to increase revenue generation here in J&K. To achieve this, we are chalking out a strategy as to how we can double the GDP of J&K in the next five years or so. Second major challenge or target was on the security front to bring total peace here. There is great synergy among different security agencies. Almost ninety percent of this mission has been accomplished. Present ruling dispensation, both at the Centre led by the Prime Minister and here in UT, does not believe in buying peace. It believes in establishing peace. So we want to restore that ideal situation here as early as possible where we need not to buy peace but we’re in a position to establish it here for all purposes,” he stated.