Concurrence given by Governor for 5 August 2019 changes a ‘serious constitutional misconduct’: Zaffar Shah

Srinagar: Questioning the abrogation of Article 370 by the Union Government, senior J&K High Court lawyer Zaffar Ahmad Shah on Thursday argued before the Supreme Court that concurrence given by J&K’s Governor for August 5, 2019 constitutional changes was a “serious constitutional misconduct” and the “breach of the oath” he had taken under J&K Constitution.

Shah submitted that the Governor stabbed the people of J&K in the back and committed a serious breach of the oath by making a recommendation to abrogate Article 370.

“He is to uphold the constitution of J&K and he destroys it by his recommendation to the President that ‘you apply all the provisions of the Constitution of India to us’, which even the Constituent Assembly didn’t do. He requests the President of India to change the Constituent Assembly to Legislative Assembly. And the President is pleased to accept the recommendations of the Governor when he acts in breach of the oath of Constitution of J&K,” he argued.