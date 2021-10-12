Congress, Abdullahs, Muftis encouraged anti-national forces: Tarun Chugh
Jammu: Asserting that India would “decimate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir”, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh Tuesday said that the security forces would give a befitting reply to the sudden spurt in terror attacks in J&K.
Expressing shock at the killing of five Army men, he said the entire nation was with them to ensure decisive defeat of anti-national forces.
“The security forces will give a befitting reply to terror attacks in J&K,” Chugh said. “Terrorists are fighting a losing battle because the prime minister’s development policies have isolated them.”
He slammed the Congress-Abdullah-Mufti trio for “encouraging and covertly supporting anti-national elements in J&K” and said that people of J&K wanted peace and development spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The BJP leader said former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti had “added communal colour to the NCB investigation” in the Mumbai drug case.
Chugh also blamed Mufti for “arousing anti-national sentiments”.
“Mehbooba was indulging in cheap politics at the cost of national security,” he said.