Congress, Abdullahs, Muftis encouraged anti-national forces: Tarun Chugh

Jammu: Asserting that India would “decimate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir”, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh Tuesday said that the security forces would give a befitting reply to the sudden spurt in terror attacks in J&K.

Expressing shock at the killing of five Army men, he said the entire nation was with them to ensure decisive defeat of anti-national forces.

“The security forces will give a befitting reply to terror attacks in J&K,” Chugh said. “Terrorists are fighting a losing battle because the prime minister’s development policies have isolated them.”