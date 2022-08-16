Congress celebrates Independence Day

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (J&KPCC) on Monday celebrated the Independence Day.
According to a press note, the party urged the nation to gear up for united 100-years celebrations of India’s Independence to exhibit the true sense of diversity, communal harmony and togetherness in the country.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad flanked by Working President Raman Bhalla and rank file of the Party unfurled the Tricolour in Jammu followed by national anthem.
Congress leaders exchanged greetings and distributed sweets on this occasion while celebrating the 75th Independence with great enthusiasm.
Speaking on the occasion, Mir greeted the Nation and rank file of the Congress Party on 75th year of independence, terming the day as an outcome of the sacrifices given by the freedom fighters, who laid down their lives to achieve freedom to restore the dignity and honour of the nation.
Mir hailed the great contributions of Congress Party to the freedom struggle and inclusive development of the country after Independence and said it is the Congress Party under first Prime Minister Pt .Jawahar Lal Nehru who took the prestige of the Nation to heights while building the nation brick by brick.
Former Legislators, PCC Office bearers, DCC Presidents, and prominent party workers participated in the celebrations.
Meanwhile Congress Leaders and workers unfurled the Tricolour at Srinagar Party Office and celebrated 75the year of Independence.
PCC Office bearers, Former Legislators, DCC presidents and various other senior party leaders and workers joined the celebrations. They greeted each other and distributed sweets.