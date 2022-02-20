Congress’ creation wasn’t good omen for country: BJP

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sunday termed the creation of Congress a bad omen for the country.
A statement of BJP issued here said that welcoming social activist Surinder Singh Gilli and his supporters into the party fold, J&K BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul attributed the prevailing political ills across India to the Congress. “The creation of the Congress was not a good omen for the country,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, BJP leader Devender Singh Rana said that the Delimitation Commission was an independent, autonomous, and non-partisan constitutional body, and the draft report of the commission was aimed at providing equitable political empowerment to each individual in J&K, which was the essence of democracy.
Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore described the BJP as a mass movement traversing on the path of nation-building in a big way.
Former MP Shamsher Singh Manhas said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had taken revolutionary measures across the country during the past seven years.
BJP’s J&K Vice President Sham Lal Sharma said that J&K was poised for a new era of peace, progress, and development.