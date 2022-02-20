Congress’ creation wasn’t good omen for country: BJP

Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore described the BJP as a mass movement traversing on the path of nation-building in a big way.

Former MP Shamsher Singh Manhas said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had taken revolutionary measures across the country during the past seven years.

BJP’s J&K Vice President Sham Lal Sharma said that J&K was poised for a new era of peace, progress, and development.