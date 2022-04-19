Congress demands regularisation of daily wagers, casual workers

In a statement issued to the press, JKPCC chief spokesperson questioned the ruling party over, what he alleged, “the injustice being meted out with the daily wagers, day in and day out, under this regime.” “Instead of fulfilling the promise made to the daily wagers, the BJP is witnessing the injustice with them, as mute spectators, after getting a huge mandate,” he alleged.

He asked BJP to ensure that the Prime Minister Narinder Modi should announce a relief package for all daily wagers, need based, casual workers and the temporary, adhoc and contractual employees in Jammu and Kashmir, during his visit on April 24, besides announcing a “big employment package for the unemployed youth apart from POJK DPs, refugees and Kashmiri migrants and border residents of Jammu and Kashmir.”