CONGRESS ELECTIONS | Sonia Gandhi’s decision to give nod generates enthusiasm at grassroots: G A Mir

“The decision of Rahulji not to contest ensuing CP elections has silenced not only opportunists within the party but has rattled the BJP and other NDA allies. All the Congress party cadres in the country and Jammu and Kashmir in particular wholeheartedly stand behind the farsighted and visionary decision of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyankaji endorsed by CWC. This vision reflects the deep commitment of the Nehru-Gandhi family towards democracy and empowerment of grassroots congressmen,” the former JKPCC President said

It is high time that those so-called G-23 group leaders whose core demands stand fulfilled by CP should also rise to the occasion to close their shop as it becomes imperative for them to join the main rank and file to make the party untimely accomplish the process of election for the post of Congress President, Mir said.