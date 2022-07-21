Congress leaders, workers arrested during Jammu protest

Jammu/Srinagar: Several Congress leaders and workers were arrested in Jammu during a protest by party against the summoning of party President Sonia Gandhi by Enforce Directorate (ED) and her subsequent appearance. A similar protest was held by the party in Srinagar also.

According to a press note, several top leaders of Congress including PCC functionaries, former Ministers, Legislators, Corporators,and DCC Presidents, were amongst those arrested.

The Congressmen held a protest demonstration at Shaheedi Chowk Jammu and marched towards ED Office, in protest against ED for summoning Sonia Gandhi “as part of vendetta politics of government”, the release added.