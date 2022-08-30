Congress needs those who bow down; powerful leaders leaving: Tarun Chugh

Jammu: “The Congress needs those who bow down while all the powerful leaders are leaving the party,” stated BJP national general secretary and Prabhari (incharge) J&K Tarun Chugh here on Tuesday.

He also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the government on its own in J&K after assembly elections.

Chugh was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of district core group meetings addressed by the former along with other senior leaders.

He said, “The Congress party needs those leaders who are ready to bow down in front of one family, that's why all other powerful leaders are leaving it (party) one by one. In J&K, both PDP and NC have lost their political ground.

“After abrogation of Article 370, the faith of people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased and people want BJP to come again to power. BJP will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir on its own. The party (BJP) is working in proactive mode and is holding regular meetings on J&K at central as well as local level to make it (BJP) even stronger,” Chugh said, while responding to a separate question.