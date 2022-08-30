Congress needs those who bow down; powerful leaders leaving: Tarun Chugh

Jammu: “The Congress needs those who bow down while all the powerful leaders are leaving the party,” stated BJP national general secretary and Prabhari (incharge) J&K Tarun Chugh here on Tuesday.
He also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the government on its own in J&K after assembly elections.
Chugh was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of district core group meetings addressed by the former along with other senior leaders.
He said, “The Congress party needs those leaders who are ready to bow down in front of one family, that's why all other powerful leaders are leaving it (party) one by one. In J&K, both PDP and NC have lost their political ground.
“After abrogation of Article 370, the faith of people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased and people want BJP to come again to power. BJP will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir on its own. The party (BJP) is working in proactive mode and is holding regular meetings on J&K at central as well as local level to make it (BJP) even stronger,” Chugh said, while responding to a separate question.
J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, Seh-Prabhari (co-incharge) J&K BJP Ashish Sood, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former minister Sat Sharma, general secretary Vibodh Gupta and other senior party leaders accompanied Chugh, during series of meetings held at party headquarter Trikuta Nagar Jammu.
Senior party leaders from districts Nowshera, Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu and Jammu West participated in separate core group meetings.
Chugh also focussed on the “development spree going on in the region of Jammu & Kashmir at the behest of Modi government.” He said that J&K was witnessing “a never before development with the help of liberal economic packages from the central government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He talked of Rs 7,750 Cr provisioned under Jal Jeevan Mission for achieving the objective of 100 percent piped water supply to each household; Rs 357 Cr for Solid Waste Management in two Municipal Corporations and 76 ULBs and Rs 1,313 Cr for PRIs and ULBs. “These are only a few packages and grants to quote among many which have been accorded to J&K,” he said.
BJP national general secretary during the meetings held interactions with the senior party leaders from every district and asked them to strengthen the party at grass root level. He asked them to increase their level of activity in their areas and increase direct communication with the masses.Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, laid stress on the rigorous functioning by the party activists for the growth of the organization. He stressed, “Today, the party has grown its extensive reach to everyone due to the ground level functioning and now it is the right to further intensify the good work by the party activists.”