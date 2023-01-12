Congress opposes land order, seeks rational policy

Jammu: Congress on Thursday strongly criticised the recent government direction to “evict all the occupants of government land, especially landless, petty, small and marginal farmers and other poor people from the agricultural and other lands in cultivation and in possession for decades.
The party termed the same as “arbitrary, irrational and unjustified being anti-farmers and anti-poor.”
Addressing a press conference at PCC headquarter here today, JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, along with other senior leaders, demanded immediate withdrawal of the order and framing of fair and rational policy to save the small and marginal farmers and poor and landless people from the purview of this order, which would uproot thousands of poor people while the big sharks could find escape routes.
Sharma said that thousands of landless, petty, small and marginal farmers in cultivating possessions of different kinds of agricultural and residential lands appurtenant thereto, would face forcible eviction by January 31, as per order which was very serious.
“The people, especially farmers, are restless since issuance of dictatorial order aș their Girdawris have been already erased unilaterally in recent years, without adhering to the norms especially following the principles of natural justice,” he alleged.
He said that by a single order, all categories of people, including the landless, small and marginal farmers were being evicted from the small land holdings in their occupations whereas big sharks having illegally occupied or secured large chunks of state or custodian lands certainly formed a separate category to be sternly dealt with under law of land.
“The Congress stands shoulder to shoulder with the landless, small and marginalized farmers and other poor people, who are in peaceful, uninterrupted and long duration possessions of such lands,” he said.