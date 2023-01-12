Congress opposes land order, seeks rational policy

Jammu: Congress on Thursday strongly criticised the recent government direction to “evict all the occupants of government land, especially landless, petty, small and marginal farmers and other poor people from the agricultural and other lands in cultivation and in possession for decades.

The party termed the same as “arbitrary, irrational and unjustified being anti-farmers and anti-poor.”

Addressing a press conference at PCC headquarter here today, JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, along with other senior leaders, demanded immediate withdrawal of the order and framing of fair and rational policy to save the small and marginal farmers and poor and landless people from the purview of this order, which would uproot thousands of poor people while the big sharks could find escape routes.