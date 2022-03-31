Congress reviews membership drive | Mir urges partymen to gear up for upcoming Assembly Polls

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Thursday urged his partymen to gear up for the upcoming assembly elections and “other challenges ahead.”
According to a press not, Mir was addressing partymen while reviewing the ongoing membership drive in Kashmir. “On this occasion Mir exhorted the leaders to gear up for the upcoming elections and other challenges ahead,”the press note added.
JKPCC chief also discussed the organisational affairs and activities in all the district of Kashmir.
“JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir in a meeting of senior party leaders, DCC presidents and other party leaders reviewed the ongoing membership drive at Srinagar party office. He urged the leaders to enroll maximum number of primary members at booth level. Mir also reviewed the organisation affairs and activities and received feedback with regard to party activities on the ground,”the press note said.
Mir stated that Congress party will not be cowed down by any kind of challenges and deceit by ruling party. “Rather their policies towards opponents especially Congress would further strengthen our revolve to fight against the political exploitation, and discrimination towards people of J&K,”he said.
PCC Chief added that Congress is committed to serve the people to the best of its ability. Mir said Congress will continue to remain connected with the people on the ground to ensure that their grievances are highlighted for redressal.