Congress reviews membership drive | Mir urges partymen to gear up for upcoming Assembly Polls

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Thursday urged his partymen to gear up for the upcoming assembly elections and “other challenges ahead.”

According to a press not, Mir was addressing partymen while reviewing the ongoing membership drive in Kashmir. “On this occasion Mir exhorted the leaders to gear up for the upcoming elections and other challenges ahead,”the press note added.

JKPCC chief also discussed the organisational affairs and activities in all the district of Kashmir.