Congress seeks release of stranded fruit laden trucks

Addressing a press conference here, Vakar Rasool said that “The fruit growers of Kashmir are worried from many days and yesterday they held protest because their fruit laden trucks have been stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar highway and they are not being allowed to come to Jammu and move to other states of the country being a peak season.”

“During this season, fruit trucks move out of Kashmir to Jammu, and other parts of the country,” he said and appealed to the government and LG administration to issue immediate directions for the release of the stranded fruit laden trucks.

He said that fruit trucks are stranded in Banihal, Qazigund, and other places wherever they are stranded so that they can deliver the loaded fruits to the respective places so that it may not perish in the trucks.