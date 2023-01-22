Congress stands against terrorism perpetrators, sponsors: Jairam Ramesh

Jammu: AICC general secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh Sunday stated that Congress had an uncompromising stance against terrorism - be it the perpetrators or its sponsors and there was no change in its policy.
He said in a presser this afternoon, while responding to a query pertaining to Dr Farooq Abdullah’s assertion describing the demolition of terrorist commanders' houses as “revenge politics” which might lead to alienation of people.
“But yes, the present dispensation did follow vendetta politics against its adversaries misusing democratic institutions,” he alleged.
Ramesh said that the party would abide by the advisories of J&K security agencies in toto as the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s security was the topmost priority and could never be compromised. However, he said that there would not be any change in the Yatra schedule as the party was already abiding by all the security advisories. “Yatra would be compressed but not curtailed,” he said.
AICC in-charge J&K Affairs Rajni Patil, JKPCC president Vikar Rasool, JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, AICC co-incharge J&K Affairs and joint secretary Manoj Yadav, senior leaders Amrish Pandey, Rajesh Sharma accompanied him during the press conference.
Earlier, on 128th day, Yatra resumed from Chadwal at 7.00 am after paying floral tributes to late Congress stalwart Girdhari Lal Dogra and reached Samba's Chak Nanak at around 1.15 pm after traversing a distance of 21-22 kms.
About Yatra's schedule Ramesh informed that Yatra would have a night halt at Samba and tomorrow it would be resumed on its way to Jammu where it would have a night halt on January 23. On January 24, Rahul Gandhi would address the media in Jammu.