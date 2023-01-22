Congress stands against terrorism perpetrators, sponsors: Jairam Ramesh

Jammu: AICC general secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh Sunday stated that Congress had an uncompromising stance against terrorism - be it the perpetrators or its sponsors and there was no change in its policy.

He said in a presser this afternoon, while responding to a query pertaining to Dr Farooq Abdullah’s assertion describing the demolition of terrorist commanders' houses as “revenge politics” which might lead to alienation of people.

“But yes, the present dispensation did follow vendetta politics against its adversaries misusing democratic institutions,” he alleged.