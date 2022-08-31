Congress will emerge stronger : G A Mir

Mir said Congress Party is like a sea the defections in the party will have a little impact over it, every party worker will give his best to make it (Congress) stronger and defeat the conspiracies resolutely.

Mir said the dedicated and loyal workers will continue to remain with the Congress Party and strengthen it for the betterment of the people.

Referring to the current political situation in J&K, Mir said Congress Cadre won’t be cowed down by the challenges, they will keep their spirits high and move on, Mir told the workers.

Former JKPCC President urged the Party workers across J&K to rise to occasion to overcome the current challenges and perform their role of dedicated and loyal Congress workers.