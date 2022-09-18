Congress won’t be cowed down by defections: Mir

Anantnag: Former J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir, today said that the party won’t be cowed down by the challenges and the recent defections.

He said that Congress has the history of 150 years of services while having given sacrifices for the prestige of the nation, “those who think Congress is weak must not forget that it is the only Congress party which has built the Nation and served the people to the best of is ability”

Former JKPCC President made these comments while addressing an extraordinary meeting of senior party leaders and prominent workers of South Kashmir at Khanabal Anantnag.