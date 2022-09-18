Congress won’t be cowed down by defections: Mir

Anantnag: Former J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir, today said that the party won’t be cowed down by the challenges and the recent defections.
He said that Congress has the history of 150 years of services while having given sacrifices for the prestige of the nation, “those who think Congress is weak must not forget that it is the only Congress party which has built the Nation and served the people to the best of is ability”
Former JKPCC President made these comments while addressing an extraordinary meeting of senior party leaders and prominent workers of South Kashmir at Khanabal Anantnag.
Addressing the meeting, Mir said Congress won’t be cowed down by the challenges and the recent defections, as that, the Party has witnessed such challenges in past also despite that it (Congress) remained steadfast to serve the people and fought for their rights.
It will continue to remain committed to fight against the divisive forces, which are hell bent upon to weaken the Congress party to serve their dirty political interests.
There are conspiracies being hatched against the Congress Party, but the Party is fully capable to defeat these, Mir added and urged the Party leaders and workers to make a pledge not to compromise on the interests of the Party and work very hard to strengthen it at grassroots, for the fact, Congress is duty bound to fight to put end to the discrimination and injustice against the people.
Former JKPCC President laid emphasis on reaching out to the nook and corner of the J&K with programmes and policies of the party and seeking full support of the people to defeat the wrong and anti-people policies on the part of BJP.
We won’t be cowed down or depressed by any sort of challenges, we have fought and shall fight against all those attempting to harm Party interests both at National level and in J&K, Mir averred.
Those who addressed the meeting included DCC President Kulgam Farooq Ahmad Bhat, DDC members Ch.Akhter Kasana, BDC Members Shabir Ahmad Dar, Talib Hussain, Shakeela, Shaheena Needa, Working DCC President Anantnag Ali Mohd Mantoo, Zaffar Farooq Salati, Mohd Iqbal Mir, Naseer Ahmad Mir, Ab Rashid Lone, Amanullah Matoo, BP Mohd Saleem Ganie, and others.