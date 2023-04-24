‘Conman’ again handed over to J&K Police

Srinagar: The Gujarat Police on Monday handed over custody of Gujarat conman Kiran Patel to Jammu and Kashmir Police to complete the investigations of a high profile case registered against him in Police Station Nishat.
A top official told Greater Kashmir that the conman was accompanied by a team of Police officials form Gujarat and was handed over to Srinagar police and was lodged in Police Station Nishat, here.
"He may be shifted to Central Jail Srinagar tomorrow," the police official said.
Earlier on April 6, the Srinagar Jail authorities handed over custody of Gujarat conman Kiran Patel to Gujarat Police after the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar ordered for his shifting to Gujarat.
He was shifted to Gujarat for questioning in connection with a case registered against him by Ahmedabad Crime Branch.
As already reported by Greater Kashmir, around three cases were already registered against Kiran Patel, who recently visited Kashmir and was posing as Additional Director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in Kashmir.
J&K Police has registered an FIR No 19 of 2023 against him at Police Station Nishat for criminal intention and indulging in activities within the jurisdiction of this police station and other parts of Kashmir and by employing a high degree of forged means. Before he was shifted to Gujarat, Patel was lodged in Central Jail Srinagar.
This newspaper already reported that Jammu and Kashmir Police was not ready to completely hand over custody of Kiran Patel to Gujarat Police as it was seriously probing the security lapses during his visit to Kashmir.
"Kiran Patel was handed over to Gujarat Police on certain conditions. He was questioned in Ahmedabad in connection with the case registered against him and now he has been handed over to J&K Police till investigation of a high profile case are completed," the Police official said.
While the Police investigations are going on, the J&K government on March 29 ordered an inquiry to probe into various aspects related to visits of Kiran Patel to Kashmir during the past months and security arrangements made during his visit.
As per the government order, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has been appointed as inquiry officer to inquire into the matter.
"The inquiry officer shall identify the lapses on the part of the Officers and officials concerned and submit a detailed report to the government," reads an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Raj Kumar Goyal.