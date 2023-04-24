‘Conman’ again handed over to J&K Police

Srinagar: The Gujarat Police on Monday handed over custody of Gujarat conman Kiran Patel to Jammu and Kashmir Police to complete the investigations of a high profile case registered against him in Police Station Nishat.

A top official told Greater Kashmir that the conman was accompanied by a team of Police officials form Gujarat and was handed over to Srinagar police and was lodged in Police Station Nishat, here.

"He may be shifted to Central Jail Srinagar tomorrow," the police official said.

Earlier on April 6, the Srinagar Jail authorities handed over custody of Gujarat conman Kiran Patel to Gujarat Police after the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar ordered for his shifting to Gujarat.

He was shifted to Gujarat for questioning in connection with a case registered against him by Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

As already reported by Greater Kashmir, around three cases were already registered against Kiran Patel, who recently visited Kashmir and was posing as Additional Director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in Kashmir.