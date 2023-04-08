Conman Kiran Patel brought to Ahmedabad Crime branch from J&K

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Conman Kiran Patel, who obtained government security by falsely identifying as a PMO official in Jammu and Kashmir, was brought to the Ahmedabad Crime branch from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to the police statement, on March 2, 2023, the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police gave information to the Police about the arrival of an impersonator in Kashmir.

A team of Jammu and Kashmir Police rushed to the hotel where the man was staying, the statement added. The man was identified as Kiran Patel a resident of Ahmadabad, Gujarat who was impersonating himself as Additional Director (Strategy and campaigns) PMO New Delhi, the statement said.