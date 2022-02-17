Conserve ecology, protect humanity: Devender Rana

Jammu: Making a fervent appeal to the people to grow more trees, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana Thursday appreciated the endeavours of the citizenry in general and the organisations engaged in environmental conservation in particular for contributing towards the conservation of ecology to protect the earth”
“Conservation of ecology is imperative for protecting the human race as also bio-diversity,” Rana said addressing a day-long conference ‘Together we can grow more forests on wasteland to serve the life on land’, organised by Paryavaran and Wasteland Development Cooperative Society in Nagrota.
“While we must take a pledge to grow trees wherever possible including at the wastelands, the preservation of the existing trees should not lose our attention,” Rana said.
He re-emphasised the importance of the green cover for human life and biodiversity, saying plantation had assumed more significance in the prevailing pollution-filled atmosphere to clean air and refresh the environment, as forests help in absorbing toxic gases like carbon.