Conserve ecology, protect humanity: Devender Rana

“Conservation of ecology is imperative for protecting the human race as also bio-diversity,” Rana said addressing a day-long conference ‘Together we can grow more forests on wasteland to serve the life on land’, organised by Paryavaran and Wasteland Development Cooperative Society in Nagrota.

“While we must take a pledge to grow trees wherever possible including at the wastelands, the preservation of the existing trees should not lose our attention,” Rana said.