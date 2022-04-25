Constitute committee to decide future of Ukraine, China student returnees: PHDCCI J&K

Srinagar: PHDCCI-J&K has appealed UT administration to constitute a Committee for deciding the future of hundreds of students who have returned from Ukraine and China and are struggling back home for completing their education.

As per the statement, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu and Kashmir chairs, Rahul Sahai and Baldev Singh Raina in a Joint statement said that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has leftover hundreds of J&K students who had been studying in the war-torn nation with no option but to leave their studies midway.