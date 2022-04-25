Constitute committee to decide future of Ukraine, China student returnees: PHDCCI J&K

Srinagar: PHDCCI-J&K has appealed UT administration to constitute a Committee for deciding the future of hundreds of students who have returned from Ukraine and China and are struggling back home for completing their education.
As per the statement, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu and Kashmir chairs, Rahul Sahai and Baldev Singh Raina in a Joint statement said that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has leftover hundreds of J&K students who had been studying in the war-torn nation with no option but to leave their studies midway.
"Similarly the continued Covid-19 restrictions have been affecting the careers of a large number of J&K students enrolled in Chinese universities, these students are not allowed to pursue their courses in offline mode due to the visa ban on Indian students and also the online option has been ceased, thereby the future of these students is in jeopardy," the statement said.
It states that in view of that the PHDCCI –J&K requested the Lieutenant Governor to constitute a committee to look into ways and means to enable these students to complete their education in India or outside India.