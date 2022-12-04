Constitute Special Task Force to identify neglected tribal areas: Khatana

He urged the local administration to constitute a Special Task Force at district level to identify under-developed and undeveloped areas and formulate time based plans to augment the basic facilities in such areas.

Khatana said that divisive forces were trying to create division among the various sections of the society and people should remain beware of such anti-social and anti-national forces. He said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah thwarted the attempts of such division by reiterating that ST quota of Gujjar-Bakarwals won’t be disturbed and Paharis would be accommodated separately.

“Now the divisive forces are trying to create a wedge between the Gujjars and Bakarwals but such attempts will not succeed. We will jointly fight and defeat such forces and expose their evil designs,” he said.