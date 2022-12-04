Constitute Special Task Force to identify neglected tribal areas: Khatana

Jammu: Rajya Sabha Member Parliament Gulam Ali Khatana on Sunday urged the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to give special focus to areas inhabited by tribal and backward communities and constitute Special Task Force in all the districts to map these areas and augment basic facilities like road, electricity, potable water and healthcare.
Addressing a well attended meeting at Phallain Mandal organized by Sarpanch Amarjeet Kour, Khatana said that successive governments during past 7 decades neglected the areas inhabited by tribals viz., Gujjars, Bakarwals, Gaddis, Sippis and backward communities and even funds earmarked for their development were diverted for other works. He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government focussed on equitable development of marginalized sections of society in Jammu and Kashmir.
He urged the local administration to constitute a Special Task Force at district level to identify under-developed and undeveloped areas and formulate time based plans to augment the basic facilities in such areas.
Khatana said that divisive forces were trying to create division among the various sections of the society and people should remain beware of such anti-social and anti-national forces. He said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah thwarted the attempts of such division by reiterating that ST quota of Gujjar-Bakarwals won’t be disturbed and Paharis would be accommodated separately.
“Now the divisive forces are trying to create a wedge between the Gujjars and Bakarwals but such attempts will not succeed. We will jointly fight and defeat such forces and expose their evil designs,” he said.