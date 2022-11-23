‘Constitution Day’ to be celebrated across J&K on Nov 26

Jammu: To mark the “Constitution Day” celebrations, “preamble reading ceremonies” will be held across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in all government offices, autonomous bodies, PSUs, local self government institutions, schools and colleges.

The Constitution Day, also known as “Samvidhan Divas” is celebrated every year on November 26 to commemorate adoption of the Constitution of India. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from January 26, 1950. The sanctity of the auspicious occasion necessitates the rightful duty of the citizens to celebrate the august occasion. This year the Constitution Day is being celebrated on November 26 on the subject – ‘India- the Mother of Democracy.’

“Accordingly, for the celebrations and sensitizing citizens in respect of ideals enshrined in the Constitution, Preamble reading ceremonies shall be held across the country on November 26, 2022 at 11.00 am. It has been also decided that similar preamble reading ceremonies shall be held across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in all government offices, autonomous bodies, PSUs, local self government institutions (Panchayats, Municipal Bodies), Schools and/ Colleges,” read a GAD circular.