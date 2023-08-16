Constitution of India on trial today: Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: Amid the hearing of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court, former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said that “the Constitution of the country is on trial today.”

The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice Justice DY Chandrachud is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories.

“It is the idea of India that is on trial today. It is the Constitution of the country, the judicial system, the democratic system that is on trial today,” Mufti said.

Speaking to the media, Mufti said, “I am very happy that the Supreme Court is hearing the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370. It is not just a legal issue for me, it is an emotional issue for the people of J&K. We are extremely thankful to the lawyers for giving a voice to the voiceless people of J&K.”