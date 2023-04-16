Court Management Systems Committee reconstituted

Jammu: Chief Justice (CJ) High Court of J&K and Ladakh has reconstituted the Court Management Systems Committee.

The committee has been reconstituted in compliance to the direction of the Supreme Court vide communication dated April 12, 2023 received from the Member Secretary, National Court Management Systems Committee, Supreme Court of India.

The reconstituted committee will comprise Justice Sindhu Sharma; Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary.

Its mandate is to provide inputs and suggestions to the National Court Management Systems Committee for formulation and effective implementation of the National Management Plan or Policy; court and case management in the High Court and Subordinate Courts.