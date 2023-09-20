‘Courts can’t afford to be mute spectators to whatever is being testified before them’

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Wednesday held that the courts were obliged to adopt a proactive role in the trial and to monitor the proceedings in aid of justice.

“The courts cannot afford to be mute spectators to whatever is being testified before them,” a division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Rajesh Sekhri said.

The court recorded this while dismissing the government’s appeal against the judgment dated September 19, 2011, passed by the 2nd Additional Sessions Judge, Srinagar, (Trial Court) whereby the accused were acquitted in the case lodged based on an FIR for offenses under Sections 302 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and 7/20 of the Indian Arms Act.

“The power of the court under Section 311 of Central CrPC and Section 165 of the Evidence Act, being complimentary to each other, confer vast and wide powers on Presiding Officers of the courts to elicit all necessary materials by playing a participatory role in the evidence collecting process,” the bench said.