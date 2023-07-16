COVERING OF HOUSEHOLDS WITH FUNCTIONAL TAP WATER | 3161 JJM schemes under execution in J&K

Srinagar: The government of Jammu and Kashmir is actively working to ensure that every household in the region has access to functional tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme.

As per the official figures, around 3161 schemes including 1355 in Kashmir have been formulated with 6716 works including 2286 works are at various stages of execution.

The ongoing works include the installation of 1266 bore wells and tube wells, 554 overhead tanks (OHTs), and 465 rural piped water supply (RSFP) schemes.

Notably, JJM scheme aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households, with a specific focus on reaching those in remote and hilly areas.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Mission Director JJM J&K, G N Itoo said the total target for coverage of rural households in Jammu and Kashmir under the JJM scheme is 18.68 lakh, out of which 8.46 lakh are in Kashmir.

“As of now, approximately 66 percent of households have been covered with tap water connections,” he said.