COVID19: 1 dies, 25 test positive in J&K

Srinagar: One person died while 25 tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the government said.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the death was reported from the Jammu division while 19 of the 25 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from the Jammu division and six from the Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases to 4,54,545.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, he said Jammu reported 18 cases, Srinagar six, and Udhampur one while no other district across J&K reported any fresh case.
Meanwhile, eight persons recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including four from the Jammu division and four from the Kashmir division, the spokesman said.
“A total of 5113 doses of COVID vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,31,93,991,” he said.
The spokesman said that of the 4,54,545 positive cases, 185 are active positive – 121 in the Jammu division and 64 in the Kashmir division.