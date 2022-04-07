Creating massive school edu infra along with quality human resources: Government

Srinagar: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has introduced major changes in the education sector with path-breaking decisions to ensure quality, equity, accessibility, accountability and affordability in the system, a government press release said.
It added that the department of School Education has achieved landmark strides so far by effectively implementing all schemes and projects envisaging a notable improvement in the existing curriculum besides embarking upon various innovative new projects and works.
Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Deep Raj said that infrastructural edifice in schools of the UT has witnessed tremendous up-gradation and improvement according to the official figures, around 1164 construction works under SAMAGRA SHIKSHA comprising of School Buildings, Addl.
Accommodation, Toilets, Boundary Walls, and Teacher’s Quarters have been completed with a financial implication of around Rs. 95.00 crores, besides other construction works under UT/District CAPEX budget and JKIDFC.