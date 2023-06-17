CRPF helpline Madadgaar celebrates 6-years of service in J&K

Srinagar: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has completed six years of operations for its helpline, Madadgaar.

This helpline has proven to be a lifeline for the people of J&K, providing invaluable assistance and support during times of crisis.

"With an impressive record of 10 lakh calls handled, Madadgaar has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to serving the community," a CRPF handout reads.

Since its inception, Madadgaar has transformed lives and provided assistance in a multitude of ways, the handout reads. "Through its dedicated efforts, the helpline has facilitated special assistance in 38,500 cases, ensuring that those in need receive the aid they require," the handout reads.