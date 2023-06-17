CRPF helpline Madadgaar celebrates 6-years of service in J&K

Srinagar: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has completed six years of operations for its helpline, Madadgaar.
This helpline has proven to be a lifeline for the people of J&K, providing invaluable assistance and support during times of crisis.
"With an impressive record of 10 lakh calls handled, Madadgaar has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to serving the community," a CRPF handout reads.
Since its inception, Madadgaar has transformed lives and provided assistance in a multitude of ways, the handout reads. "Through its dedicated efforts, the helpline has facilitated special assistance in 38,500 cases, ensuring that those in need receive the aid they require," the handout reads.
Notably, Madadgaar has played a crucial role in medical assistance, offering essential medicines to chronic patients, arranging surgeries, facilitating doctor consultations, and providing ambulance services in 6,936 cases, it reads.
The CRPF personnel have exemplified generosity, with 1315 cases of blood donations to individuals in need.
"Moreover, 155 cases of prosthetic implants and wheelchairs have significantly improved the quality of life for those with physical disabilities. Madadgaar has also extended its support to 9933 families, providing livelihood assistance, food, and other essentials, thereby uplifting numerous households in the region," the handout reads.
During times of calamity and harsh weather conditions, Madadgaar has stood strong, offering assistance to 3266 families and ensuring their safety and well-being.
"The helpline has also been a guiding light for pilgrims and tourists, providing assistance in 3148 cases. In the face of social issues, Madadgaar has taken a firm stance against eve-teasing, domestic violence, and related concerns, providing aid and support in 473 cases," the CRPF handout reads.
Recognising the importance of education and sports, Madadgaar has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of 238 meritorious students and sportspersons, providing them with the necessary assistance to pursue their goals.
"Furthermore, during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the helpline has actively supported the community, offering assistance in a staggering 10,430 cases, providing solace and relief to countless individuals affected by the crisis," the handout reads.