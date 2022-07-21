CS calls for rollout of BUDS Act

While chairing the meeting, CS directed for framing of rules for implementation of BUDS Act in J&K and framing an ecosystem for prevention of online duping so that peoples interests are saved. He also passed on directives to the officers to put in place robust corrective measures to stop the financial frauds happening in the digital world. He directed the officers to cover the existing gaps, if any, that are being exploited by various parties to siphon large amounts of money from common people.

Emphasising that ultimate aim is to save the money of people, he stressed on multi-pronged strategy to brace for such situations where people become victims of online scams and taking corrective measures.

Dr Mehta said that a complete system should be in place by which we will able to collect the data where common people are duped of money and strict action needs to be taken. He also called for provision of a dedicated helpline where people will be informed about the fraudulent companies. He said that information should be percolated to the last man standing to enlighten the citizens so that they don't fall prey to the scammers.