CS chairs 5th Governing Council Meeting of Ayushman Bharat

Mehta advised the health agency to study the claims of other states to make the scheme more sustainable and promising for the beneficiaries. He asked them to work out the best sustainable model in consultation with different stakeholders for extending the maximum benefit to the needy patients of J&K.

The ACS, Finance made out that the administration did its best to extend the health benefits uninterruptedly to the people. He reiterated that the administration endeavors to devise a policy that is in the best interest of the people.

In this meeting, the Council approved SHA for introducing ‘e-RUPI Concept' as a pilot project in selected Tertiary Care hospitals in J&K. It was given out that the primary objective of using e-RUPI is reducing out-of-pocket expenditures (OOPE) borne by the beneficiaries on diagnostic tests not performed in these government-run health facilities.

The meeting was informed that among the 196149 received claims amounting to Rs 353.74 crore, 147180 claims amounting to Rs 236.84 crore had already been disbursed with 35536 claims under the process at various EHCPs.

It was further revealed that 25.74 lakh eligible beneficiary families have been insured for the current policy period. It was given out that a premium amount of Rs 1840 per family is paid by the government to provide free health care in 209 local hospitals (118 public plus 91 private) to our population across the 20 districts of J&K. Highest average claim size of Rs 18004 has been registered in this policy period from 15th of March to 31st August this year, as was informed in the meeting.