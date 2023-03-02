CS chairs 9th UT-Level Bankers’ Committee meeting

In his opening remarks, the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta while applauding the efforts made by J&K Bank in providing coverage and credit to people under various employment generation schemes, urged other banks to follow the suit.

He stated that employment generation is the major challenge the Government is facing and it was the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to address the issue.

“Banks need to come forward and provide financial assistance to the unemployed youth who genuinely need it for achieving gainful employment. We need to show empathy towards the unemployed youth in guiding them towards the path of prosperity and self-sufficiency through various credit facilities tailored in accordance to their entrepreneurial aspirations.

Chief Secretary impressed upon the banks to improve the ease of availing banking facilities so that the common people do not shy away to come under the ambit of banking. Earlier in his welcome address MD & CEO J&K Bank, Baldev Prakash assured J&K Government that banks operating in J&K will extend all possible support for implementing the programmes and schemes aimed at entrepreneurial development, employment generation and poverty alleviation in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.