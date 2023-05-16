CS chairs UT level standing committee meeting of PMGSY

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired the UT Level Standing Committee Meeting of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) here.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, PWD; Chief Engineer, PMGSY Jammu/Kashmir and many other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary emphasised upon connecting all the inhabited villages. He called for striking the balance between the ecology and development. He asked the department to explore all the possibilities so that minimum damage is caused to environment while constructing these roads.

Dr Mehta further impressed upon resolution of local problems by concerned Deputy Commissioners to avoid any hindrances for one reason or another. He also advised sensitizing the people about the benefits of these road projects so that unnecessary resistance is avoided and delays are minimized.