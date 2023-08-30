CS declares September 4-10 as ‘Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K’ week

Srinagar: Reviewing Jal Shakti Department, Power Development Department and Revenue Department with all Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday directed observance of ‘Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K’ week from September 4 to 10 across all 20 districts of J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during interaction with the DCs, the chief secretary directed that all the completed and ongoing projects should be put in public domain for their scrutiny as well in a simple manner at district level as well.

He issued directions regarding resolving issues raised against the installation of smart meters.

Mehta underscored the importance of massive campaigns along with public outreach for awareness regarding smart meters and steps to address any concerns related to readings.