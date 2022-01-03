CS directs Transport Deptt to improve operational efficiency

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday directed the Transport Department to improve operational efficiencies in J&K RTC to enable it to post-operational profits in the next three months.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he made this observation while reviewing the functioning of the Transport department.
Mehta said that the department had to move towards complete end-to-end digitalisation of all services being rendered online and ensure the introduction of e-office in all the subordinate offices.
He said that the department should ensure that the fleet of motorcycles purchased by the department was deployed on the national highways for enforcing lane discipline amongst the commuters.
Mehta directed the department to take steps to ensure that road side parking was not allowed anywhere on the national highways.
He said that there was a need to upgrade bus stands and each district headquarters should have a proper bus stand with all attendant public amenities for the welfare of the people.
Mehta advised the department to use FM channels to inform the people in advance about the status of congestion and traffic flow on various roads in the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu and on the national highways so that they could plan their visits accordingly.
He directed the department to ensure that compensation to the victims of the road accidents was paid within 24 hours of the accident.
Mehta emphasised enhancing operational efficiencies in J&K RTC and asked the department to ensure that the kilometer mileage per day per vehicle was suitably increased for a better return on investment.
He said that the department needs to institute a robust monitoring system to constantly track the performance of the corporation vehicles for improved results.
Mehta directed the department to update recruitment rules and finalise seniority lists of all departments, autonomous bodies, and universities within a month.
He directed the department that all the recruitment rules should be updated and uploaded on the respective websites of the department.
Mehta directed the department to ensure that administrative inspection of all the offices was conducted at least once a year for improving efficiencies in the system.