CS Dr Arun Kumar reviews arrangements for Independence Day

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting of senior civil and security officers to review the final arrangements for the 75th Independence Day to be celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home, RK Goyal; General Officer in Command 15 Corps, Lt General ADS Aujla, Director General of Police (CID), Administrative Secretaries of Housing and Urban Development Department, Higher Education Department, General Administration Department, School Education Department, Power Development Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Hospitality & Protocol, Culture and Tourism, Additional Director General of Police Kashmir, Inspectors General of Police, Traffic J&K, CRPF & BSF, Director Hospitality and Protocol, Director School Education Kashmir, Director SKICC, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Director Information and Public Relations.
While as Financial Commissioner Revenue, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Director School Education Jammu and Deputy Commissioner Jammu attended the meeting through video conferencing from Jammu.
While reviewing the preparedness of the I-day event, he said that the main event would be held at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium where the chief guest hoist the national flag.
Reviewing the security in-and-around the main venue, Dr Mehta directed for heightened security at all the locations besides foolproof security in and around the main venue.
The Traffic department was directed to identify space for parking of vehicles near the venues for hassle free movement of people towards the venue.
Calling upon the officers to make the event a festive occasion, the Chief Secretary asked the concerned officers that all government offices and buildings should hoist the flag on August 15 which is celebrated as the country's Independence Day.
Dr Mehta directed the Higher Education Department and School Education Department that all the universities, colleges, schools and other educational institutions should hoist flags and conduct various sporting, cultural and other events.
He also asked the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Institutions to ensure that the main I-Day event would be organised at all Panchayats, Blocks, Patwar Khans and other places of the Union Territory.