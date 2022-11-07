CS extends Gurupurab wishes to people

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today conveyed warm greetings to people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab by the Sikhs.

Dr Mehta said that the Guru’s preaching inspires all to stand for equality, kindness, brotherhood and selfless service.

He stated that these principles are as relevant today as they have ever been and continues to guide all on the path of righteousness.

"The festival deserves to be celebrated with fervour and collective spirit to spread the message of morality, hard work and truthfulness inherent in the preachings of Guru Nanak,” said Mehta in his message here this evening.