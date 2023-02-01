CS flags off Walkathon to raise public consciousness about paying taxes

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today flagged off a ‘Walkathon’ organised by the State Taxes Department under the theme ‘Ek Kadam Vikas Ki Aur’ for creating awareness about the importance of taxes in the development and progress of the nation.

Around 200 participants from the Finance Department along with students of IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu and University of Jammu walked in solidarity holding placards propagating the significance of billing, e-invoicing, digital payments and E-way bills.

The purpose of the five kms walk was to celebrate recent years in terms of revenue collection and compliance as well as to take every step from henceforth towards its accelerating growth.

The participants emphasised the fact that this growth is not possible without all stakeholders being the partners in this process.