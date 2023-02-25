CS for developing an Amrit Sarovar in each panchayat

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today reiterated here that J&K is well on the path of developing an Amrit Sarovar in each Panchayat.

He made out that these Water bodies are going to be the hub of activities in these panchayats besides being a vital asset to protect the fragile environment here.

He maintained that ‘Jan Bhagidari’ should be made the hallmark of this Mission with people’s participation at all levels. He also maintained that the works should be carried out with cooperation of general public. He asked them to involve fully the PRIs and locals in this development activity in consonance with the major aims of this flagship scheme.

Dr Mehta emphasised on participation of freedom fighters, Padma Awardees etc in the initiation and inauguration of these public projects. He observed that activities like flag hoisting on important dates like 26th January and 15th August and other social, educational, recreational and environmental activities would be carried out round the year on these water bodies. He urged them to take benefit of all the Central flagship schemes like MGNREGA, PMKVY, XV Finance Commission Grants or similar schemes from the State/ Central government either individually or in combination for this purpose.