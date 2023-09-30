CS for developing world's highest rail bridge site in Reasi as a tourist spot

Reasi: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today along with Deputy Commissioner and other officers visited the World's highest steel arch rail bridge site near Jyotipuram in district Reasi which is nearing its completion.

On the occasion, Dr Mehta had a detailed inspection of this structure in presence of the engineers of the executing agency and officers of Indian Railways. They apprised him about the unique features of this engineering marvel which has no parallel in the world and stands about 29 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the engineering staff for moving towards completing this challenging task. He observed that this feat in itself speaks volumes about the capacity of engineers of our nation and boosts the morale of others as well. He said that this is a pride for the citizens and is a steel monument.

Dr Mehta took this occasion to impress upon the district administration to take immediate measures for turning this architectural marvel into a tourist spot. He observed that the location of the bridge is also impressive in terms of its aesthetic appeal as it lies in the lap of nature. He made out that with little interventions the spot could turn into a great attraction for the tourists.