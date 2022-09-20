CS inaugurates portal for J&KRAS, 2022

Jammu: The Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta inaugurated the portal for Jammu and Kashmir Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (JKRAS), 2022; thus removing the manual interface of the applicants with the government for applying for compassionate appointments.

The new Scheme replaces the J&K Compassionate Appointment Rules, 1994 under which the dependents of the deceased government employees applied manually for compassionate appointments. Administrative Secretaries of various departments were present on the occasion.

The new Scheme was rolled out on 6th of this month and while it is chiefly modeled on central government’s compassionate appointment scheme, it also caters to the unique local requirement of J&K.