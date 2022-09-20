CS inaugurates portal for J&KRAS, 2022

Jammu: The Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta inaugurated the portal for Jammu and Kashmir Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (JKRAS), 2022; thus removing the manual interface of the applicants with the government for applying for compassionate appointments.
The new Scheme replaces the J&K Compassionate Appointment Rules, 1994 under which the dependents of the deceased government employees applied manually for compassionate appointments. Administrative Secretaries of various departments were present on the occasion.
The new Scheme was rolled out on 6th of this month and while it is chiefly modeled on central government’s compassionate appointment scheme, it also caters to the unique local requirement of J&K.
The new Scheme will apply to the dependent family member of a government employee who dies in harness; retires on invalid pension; dies as a result of militancy related action or due to enemy action on the Line of Control or International Border within Jammu and Kashmir and is not involved in militancy related activities. It will cover only a government servant appointed on a regular basis and not one working on daily wage or casual or apprentice or ad-hoc or contract or re-employment basis.
However, the application for compassionate appointment or monetary compensation online under the Jammu and Kashmir Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme, 2022 on the designated portal will not be considered, if the same is not made within one year of the death or retirement on invalid pension of the government servant.
Administrative Secretary General Administrative Department (GAD) will be competent authority to make compassionate appointments and grant monetary compensation under this Scheme.
Besides, the Lieutenant Governor through Chief Secretary in coordination will be the competent authority for making compassionate appointments in the cases where relaxations are involved.
Under the Scheme, the appointments can be made only against the posts for Multi Tasking Staff or equivalent or lowest non-Gazetted cadre posts in the Department.
Applicant, who is a Graduate or having higher qualification, can also be considered for appointment against a lowest non-gazetted post or MuIti Tasking Staff post notwithstanding the bar on higher qualification prescribed in the extant Rules.
He or she (applicant) will be assessed with regard to the Relative Merit Points Assessment Scheme (RMPAS) on a 100 point scale and will be required to meet the standards laid down for compassionate appointment with regard to RMPAS.