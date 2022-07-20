CS launches PWD’s online billing, payment system

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday launched the Online Billing and Payment System - J&K Public Works Department Online Management System (JKPWDOMS) for the major processes of the department.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Dheeraj Gupta; Principal Secretary Public Works Department (PWD), Shailendra Kumar, all Chief Engineers of PWD, Superintendent Engineers, Executive Engineers, officers from NIC, IT Department, J&KeGa and other concerned were present at the launch in physical and online mode.
At the outset, Chief Secretary was briefed about the e-Governance initiative by PW(R&B) Department in collaboration with CDAC & J&K e-Governance Agency, IT Department Union Territory of J&K.
It was informed that the system would computerize major processes of the departments by developing a Web based online system for its Infrastructure Management, Bill Payments and Accounting, Framing of Project Proposal & Estimations, AA and TS, SOR, Human Resource Management, Project Execution & Progress, Quality and Monitoring, Safety and Audit and Contractor Management System.
Mehta enquired about the scope of the project and process flow in billing and accounting, safety audits, and SOPs. He was informed about the key features viz online bill submission, Processing and Disbursement of payments and subsequent online verification of bills with respect to AA, TS , and Quality.
It was told that the system would also provide real-time updated status of bills at various levels, online tracking of bills submitted by contractors, besides integration with BEAMS for fund position and integration with PAYSYS for instant and transparent payments.
The Chief Secretary stated that contractors will now be assured of transparent processing of their payment requests which would fundamentally change the work culture in the UT and significantly reduce subjectivity in payment requests.
He supplemented several suggestions and added that features like contractor’s delivery pattern and past record should also be added in the system so that tendered amount, allotted amount and to whom allotted etc must be there to ensure complete transparency in the billing system.
While complementing the department for the initiative, Dr Mehta said that OMS is an excellent and right step towards the transparency in billing system of PWD works.
He said that this step would go a long way in making the working of the department smoother, effective, and time bound.