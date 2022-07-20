CS launches PWD’s online billing, payment system

At the outset, Chief Secretary was briefed about the e-Governance initiative by PW(R&B) Department in collaboration with CDAC & J&K e-Governance Agency, IT Department Union Territory of J&K.

It was informed that the system would computerize major processes of the departments by developing a Web based online system for its Infrastructure Management, Bill Payments and Accounting, Framing of Project Proposal & Estimations, AA and TS, SOR, Human Resource Management, Project Execution & Progress, Quality and Monitoring, Safety and Audit and Contractor Management System.

Mehta enquired about the scope of the project and process flow in billing and accounting, safety audits, and SOPs. He was informed about the key features viz online bill submission, Processing and Disbursement of payments and subsequent online verification of bills with respect to AA, TS , and Quality.