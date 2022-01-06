CS launches Rapid Assessment System

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta appreciated the efforts of the IT Department to have developed the platform and advised expansion of the platform to cover more services from all departments in a time-bound manner.

“IT-enabled delivery of government services will make the transactions prompt, efficient, and effective towards realizing the vision of Digital India,” he said. Mehta directed the department to integrate all 130 citizen-centric services listed under the Business Reforms Action Plan (Ease of Doing Business) with the Rapid Assessment Portal within a month to completely overhaul the service delivery system in J&K.