CS launches Rapid Assessment System

Jammu: Giving a big push to the end-to-end digitisation of services, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday launched the Rapid Assessment System having an in-built digital feedback mechanism at the civil secretariat Jammu with eight new services, besides onboarding another 19 services, taking up the total tally to 27.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta appreciated the efforts of the IT Department to have developed the platform and advised expansion of the platform to cover more services from all departments in a time-bound manner.
“IT-enabled delivery of government services will make the transactions prompt, efficient, and effective towards realizing the vision of Digital India,” he said. Mehta directed the department to integrate all 130 citizen-centric services listed under the Business Reforms Action Plan (Ease of Doing Business) with the Rapid Assessment Portal within a month to completely overhaul the service delivery system in J&K.
The spokesman said that the Rapid Assessment System provides a platform for submitting the online applications to seek issuance of domicile certificate, benefits under the MUMKIN scheme, commercial water connection, license for selling fertilizers, license for pesticides, license for opening nurseries, and for reelers in sericulture, to be granted by respective departments.
He said that it also has a user-friendly digital feedback mechanism that enables citizens to provide effective feedback on the services provided to them through SMS and weblink, thereby enhancing transparency and accountability.
The spokesman said that the departments were also provided a Graphical User Interface (GUI) for assessing the feedback from citizens and incorporating suitable changes to further enhance efficiency in the service delivery mechanism.