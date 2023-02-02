CS lays foundation stone for development of ‘Gharana Eco-Spot'

Jammu: On the eve of World Wetland Day, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today visited the Gharana Wetland here and laid the foundation stone for the all round development of the wetland as an example of conservation of ecosystem and an attractive tourist spot.

Those who accompanied the Chief Secretary includes Commissioner Secretary, Forests; Secretary, Tourism; Secretary, Floriculture; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Deputy Commissioner, Jammu; DDC Member, Suchetgarh; Director, Social Forestry; Chief Engineer, PWD; Chief Wildlife Warden besides other officers of the Forest Department along with scores of students from local educational institutions.

On the Occasion the Chief Secretary highlighted the importance of fresh water reserves like lakes and rivers. He maintained that these ecosystems actually makes the earth a place to live.

He underscored the need of creating awareness among the locals about the potential of such natural treasures and the benefits these bear for the humanity. He emphasised on utilizing the local material and people in its conservation and management.