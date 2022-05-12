CS-led panel to implement Mission Amrit Sarovar in J&K

Jammu: Chief-Secretary-led 6-member panel will implement and coordinate the Mission Amrit Sarovar in the Union Territory of J&K.

With a view to conserve water for the future, this new mission to be implemented across the country was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24, 2022, at Palli Panchayat in Samba district of J&K on the occasion of “National Panchayati Raj Diwas.”

The Mission is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of the celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ In total, it would lead to the creation of 50,000 water bodies of a size of about an acre or more.