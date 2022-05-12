CS-led panel to implement Mission Amrit Sarovar in J&K

Jammu: Chief-Secretary-led 6-member panel will implement and coordinate the Mission Amrit Sarovar in the Union Territory of J&K.
With a view to conserve water for the future, this new mission to be implemented across the country was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24, 2022, at Palli Panchayat in Samba district of J&K on the occasion of “National Panchayati Raj Diwas.”
The Mission is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of the celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ In total, it would lead to the creation of 50,000 water bodies of a size of about an acre or more.
So far, 12,241 sites have been finalised for construction of Amrit Sarovars by states, UT, and districts, out of which work has started on 4,856 Amrit Sarovars. On this account too, Palli Panchayat had taken a lead by rejuvenating the existing pond (Sarovar) in the village to coincide with the visit of the Prime Minister i.e., April 24, 2022.
It (Mission Amrit Sarovar) is to be completed by August 15, 2023. Around 50,000 such Amrit Sarovar may be constructed in the country. Each of these Amrit Sarovar will have an area of one acre with a water holding capacity of 10,000 cubic meter.
In this connection, J&K also on Thursday constituted a UT Committee for effective implementation and coordination of the Mission Amrit Sarovar here.
Besides the Chief Secretary as its chairman, the committee will comprise Administrative Secretaries of Jal Shakti; Forest, Ecology and Environment; Revenue and Culture Departments as its members while Administrative Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will be the member secretary.
As per officials, Amrit Sarovar Mission across the country has been launched with a “whole of government approach in which 6 ministries or Department namely Department of Rural Development, Department of Land resources, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Department of Water resources, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate changes will be the partners.”
“Also Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Application and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) has been engaged as a Technical partner for the Mission. The mission works through the States or UTs and districts, through refocusing of various schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi NREGS, XV Finance Commission Grants, PMKSY sub-schemes such as Watershed Development Component, Har Khet Ko Pani besides States or UTs’ own schemes," the officials maintained.
It may also be mentioned that the Mission encourages mobilisation of citizen and non-govt resources for supplementing these efforts.
On May 11, Secretary, Rural Development Nagendra Nath Sinha had chaired a high level meeting to review the progress of Mission Amrit Sarovar, in which Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Secretary Rural Development of all States, UTs, State Nodal officer for the Mission Amrit Sarovar, DM or DC or CEOs of over 700 districts along with District Nodal officers of the Mission took part.
According to officials, people’s participation in the Mission is the focal point. “Local freedom fighters, their family members, martyr’s family members, Padma awardee and citizens of the local area wherein an Amrit Sarovar is to be constructed, will be engaged at all stages. On every August 15, National Flag hoisting will be organised on every Amrit Sarovar site,” officials maintained.
In this connection, all the States and the UTS have been asked to ensure the completion of all Amrit Sarovars in a planned manner with the use of technology at every stage of the execution. “States and UTs have been asked to form the Water structure Users’ Associations and impart required training for better development of the Amrit Sarovars,” they stated.