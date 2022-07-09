CS-led panel to recommend Selection Grade for SPs, SSPs

Jammu: The government Saturday constituted a Selection Committee to be led by the Chief Secretary to consider and recommend the placement of Superintendents of Police (SPs) or equivalent level officers in the Selection Grade and Selection Grade SP as Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs).

As per an order issued by the Home Department, sanction has been accorded to the constitution of the Selection Committee in supersession of government Order No 1030 (P) of 2011 dated October 4, 2011.