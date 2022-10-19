CS-led UTPMG to oversee key infra projects in J&K

Jammu: Chief Secretary-led Union Territory-level Project Monitoring Committee (UTPMG) will oversee key infrastructure projects being implemented in J&K to accelerate their pace of execution.

UT PMG team will help to expedite issues, resolution, and fast-tracking of approvals or clearance of UT projects with an anticipated investment of Rs 10 crore or more.

Besides the Chief Secretary, the committee constituted for monitoring of projects will comprise Principal Secretaries of Jal Shakti; Industries and Commerce; Housing and Urban Development; Higher Education; Public Works (R&B) and Power Development Departments; Commissioner Secretary Information Technology Department and Administrative Secretary Health and Medical Education Department as its members.