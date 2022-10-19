CS-led UTPMG to oversee key infra projects in J&K

Jammu: Chief Secretary-led Union Territory-level Project Monitoring Committee (UTPMG) will oversee key infrastructure projects being implemented in J&K to accelerate their pace of execution.
UT PMG team will help to expedite issues, resolution, and fast-tracking of approvals or clearance of UT projects with an anticipated investment of Rs 10 crore or more.
Besides the Chief Secretary, the committee constituted for monitoring of projects will comprise Principal Secretaries of Jal Shakti; Industries and Commerce; Housing and Urban Development; Higher Education; Public Works (R&B) and Power Development Departments; Commissioner Secretary Information Technology Department and Administrative Secretary Health and Medical Education Department as its members.
Secretary Planning Development and Monitoring Department would be its member secretary.
“Any other Administrative Secretary or District Development Commissioner(s) may be co-opted as a member of the Committee, as and when required,” the GAD order said.
As per the terms of references, the monitoring of key infrastructure projects being or to be executed at the UT or district level will be the mandate of the panel. UT PMG admin users will create a different group with each district or department within the UT and onboard the admin users of each group.
“UT PMG admin user may decide agenda and issues to be discussed in the meeting with the recipient district or department and generate meeting agenda document for the same.